App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 08:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jet Airways' new investor needs to bring Rs 4,500 cr capital

According to the official, there has been a lot of interest in the airline and the buyer has to bring in equity of about Rs 4,500 crore to keep it running.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

New investor in the cash-strapped Jet Airways will have to bring in about Rs 4,500 crore capital for running the airline, according to a senior SBI official. State Bank of India (SBI), which is the leader of the group of 26 lenders, will next month invite Expression of Interest from buyers willing to takeover the airline and will finalise the investor by May end.

According to the official, there has been a lot of interest in the airline and the buyer has to bring in equity of about Rs 4,500 crore to keep it running.

"It is a good airline, and we have seen a lot of interest from investors in Jet Airways," the official said.

Lenders have decided to invite expression of interest by April 9 and binding bids by April 30.

related news

"It could be financial investor, it could be airline...including Naresh Goyal himself or Etihad. Nobody is barred from bidding or taking over the airline as per the rule," SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar had said.

Meanwhile, a consortium of lenders led by the SBI Monday agreed to put in Rs 1,500 crore immediate funding by acquiring 51 per cent stake in the company through issue of Rs 11.4 crore fresh shares.

As a result, the stake of promoter Naresh Goyal came down to 25 per cent from 51 per cent, while Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, which had a 24 per cent stake in the carrier, came down to 12 per cent.

Jet Airways has a debt of over Rs 8,200 crore and needs to make repayments of up to Rs 1,700 crore by the end of March.

After weeks of speculations and uncertainties over the future course of Jet Airways, which has grounded over 80 planes due to financial woes, approved constitution of an Interim Management Committee to manage and monitor the daily operations and cash flow of the company.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 08:46 pm

tags #Business #Jet Airways #Market news #State Bank of India

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Gajraj Rao Declared Best Actor for 'Badhaai Ho ...

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt Declared Best Actress for 'Raazi'

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Surekha Sikri wins Best Supporting Actress Awa ...

Support it or Not? Congress Challenges PM Modi to Clarify Stand on its ...

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Manoj Pahwa is Best Supporting Actor for Mulk

TV Viewers May Soon be Able to Switch Service Providers Without Changi ...

IAF Pilot Abhinandan Returns to His Squadron in Srinagar Despite Being ...

REEL Movie Awards: Ayushmann Khurrana is named Breakout Actor of the Y ...

Jet Airways Has Set Target of Flying 40 Additional Aircraft by April-e ...

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

India will be seen as a safe haven by global investors, says Andrew Ho ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Allies likely to push NDA tally near 300 mar ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 424 points higher, Nifty gains 1% as global ...

Should Indian investors be spooked by the sharp fall in US bond yields ...

Don't recommend buying Jet Airways at current levels, says Edelweiss F ...

These are the two foreign healthcare stocks that DSP Investment is bet ...

Raghuram Rajan raises doubts over Indian economy growing at 7%, says c ...

AIUDF's decision to contest from 3 seats in Assam gives BJP ammo to fi ...

Conversion of Hindu girls to Islam: Imran Khan's intervention forces P ...

Stray cattle menace Part 2: Uttar Pradesh farmers driven to despair by ...

Huawei P30, P30 Pro with 40 MP Leica camera, in-display fingerprint se ...

Love Death + Robots: All 18 episodes of Netflix animated series ranked ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Siegfried Aikman interview: Japan boss on India's obsession with chang ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs CSK at Feroz Shah Kotla: Delhi Capitals fin ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: It's show time!

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: AndhaDhun director Sriram Raghavan talk ...

Nick Jonas' Sucker song gets a Salman Khan twist and it is hilarious A ...

Game of Thrones 8: Maisie Williams confirms that Sansa and Arya will t ...

Aahana Kumra held hostage by cab driver in Shimla, tweets her experien ...

Sonakshi Sinha gets candid on being body shamed despite losing 30 kgs ...

Kapil Dev's daughter Amiya joins 83 as an assistant director
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.