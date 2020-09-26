172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|japans-monotaro-invests-15-million-in-industrybuying-enters-into-jv-with-parent-company-5885731.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2020 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Japan's MonotaRO invests $15 million in Industrybuying, enters into JV with parent company

MonotaRO will acquire a majority stake in Gurugram-based Industrybuying.com, which is the SME supply business of Emtex Engineering.

Moneycontrol News

Japanese business-to-business ecommerce company MonotaRO is set to invest $15 million in a joint venture with Emtex Engineering, acquiring a majority stake in its SME ecommerce business Industrybuying.com.

While Emtex’s SME business will enter into the JV, the large enterprise supply business will continue to be run under Emtex, the company said in a press note on September 25.

MonotaRO had first announced the deal at the Tokyo Stock Exchange on September 23.

Close

TechCircle said in a report that through the deal, MonotaRO will pick up 51.6 per cent stake in the joint venture with Industrybuying.

In the press note, the Gurugram-based startup said the deal would help Industrybuying access global expertise and infrastructure.

With the expertise and catalogue of more than 10 million products, the agreement can propel the Indian business into a highly profitable growth trajectory, which could eventually lead to a successful IPO in a short time.

Industrybuying is backed by large VCs like Beenext, Saif Partners, Kalaari Capital and others.

Founded in 2013 by Swati Gupta and Rahul Gupta, the platform sells industrial products online for large businesses operating across 40 categories.
First Published on Sep 25, 2020 06:48 pm

tags #Business #Emtex Engineering #India #Industrybuying #MonotaRO #Startup

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.