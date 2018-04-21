App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 21, 2018 10:00 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan has no immediate plan to bring US tariffs to WTO

Japan is the only major U.S. ally that did not receive exemptions from President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Japan has no immediate plan to raise a trade dispute against U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs to the World Trade Organization, a senior Japanese finance ministry official said on Friday.

"For now, Japan will seek to gain the understanding of the United States that its steel exports don't threaten U.S. national security," the official told reporters.

Japan is the only major U.S. ally that did not receive exemptions from President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

tags #Business #Japan #US #world

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.