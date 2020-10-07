172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|j-venkatramu-appointed-md-and-ceo-of-india-post-payments-bank-5934421.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 04:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

J Venkatramu appointed MD and CEO of India Post Payments Bank

J Venkatramu is presently working as the chief digital officer in Equitas Small Finance Bank.

PTI

J Venkatramu has been appointed the managing director and chief executive officer of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), according to a personnel ministry order issued on Wednesday.

He is presently working as the chief digital officer in Equitas Small Finance Bank.

Venkatramu has been appointed to the post of MD and CEO of IPPB for a period of three years, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched IPPB in 2018.
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 04:53 pm

