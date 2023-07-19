IT sector sees 157% jump in demand for high-skill gig workers amid hiring slowdown: Survey

Representative image

Information Technology (IT) sector reported the highest demand for high-skill gig workers, despite slow down in hiring internally amid a challenging macro environment and attempts at cost optimisation. In the first six months of 2023, demand from the IT sector zoomed 157 percent, according to a survey by gig work platform Awign.

According to the survey, IT sector’s most sought after tech roles included Java, Python, React, Vue, Angular, Data Science, and Full-stack development along with such as Go lang, ML, Microservices, C, C Sharp, PHP, Dot net, and Laravel. Majority of these positions were for mid-level and seniors professionals with two to seven years of experience.

In terms of high-skill gig workers, Tier-I cities such as Bangaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad recorded for 50 percent of these professionals, followed by Tier-2 cities like Coimbatore, Nashik and Mysore which had 35 percent of these professionals, and the remaining 15 percent come from Tier 3 cities including Raipur and Vijaywada. Many of these gig workers were also laid off employees by various startups in the country, which crossed 25,805 in India between 2022 and 2023.

Annanya Sarthak, Co-Founder & CEO, Awign said, "In the current landscape of cost-cutting, business optimization, and layoffs, we are witnessing a surge in high-skilled gig workers' participation in the gig economy. Enterprises recognize the advantages of tapping into this talent pool for highly-skilled professionals on-demand, leading to cost savings and operational efficiency.”

He added, “Our platform enables businesses to leverage high-skilled gig workers across industries, transforming work dynamics and providing meaningful opportunities in these challenging times."

In the first quarter that ended June 30, top Indian IT companies including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCLTech and Wipro together reported a decline of 10,795 in net headcount addition, a far cry from the 31,671 people the three companies added on a net basis in the same quarter last year.