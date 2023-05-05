PMLA tweak: Isolating us to keep tabs on client transactions won't work long term, say CAs

The modification is obstructing the business of CAs, all these activities will get shifted to lawyers now, professionals feel

The government's decision to include Chartered Accountants (CAs), Company Secretary (CS) and Cost And Works Accountancy (CWAs) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002 if financial transactions are executed on behalf of a client, has made many professionals in the sectors unhappy.

"The government's decision to keep a tab on client's financial transactions will deter professionals from their practice and will not work long term. It is not inclusive and does not include lawyers," CAs and CWAs Moneycontrol spoke to said.

The modification was notified on May 4 and brings CAs and other professionals under the PMLA ambit if they undertake any dubious financial transactions; buy or sell immovable property on behalf of clients; manage client money, securities and other assets; manage client's bank saving or securities account; organise continuing operations or manage clients’ companies.

“If the company indulges in dubious activity, which a CA created, why should he become a party to it? Why are lawyers not covered under it? It’s obstructing the business of CAs, all these activities will get shifted to lawyers now. If I create a company, and now I'm not auditing it, why should I be liable? The notification says even if I created the company, I can be held liable under PMLA. Lot of clients ask to deposit their tax, will it be treated as handling of their money and covered under PMLA? The government keeps regulating the CA profession more and more,” former ICAI President Amarjit Chopra told Moneycontrol.

The PMLA tweak comes after investigations into Chinese companies found that even the addresses of establishments given were fake.

“Because of few professionals the entire profession can’t be held liable. The CAs can’t check from where the client is bringing money from overseas? Government is creating every kind of obstruction, taking away the autonomy of doing a profession, creating an atmosphere that CAs will shirk from doing their profession. Recognised foreign funds who have invested in Indian companies have refused to divulge the names of beneficiaries, how do you expect the CAs to know from where the funds have exactly flown in,” Chopra added.

The industry is also questioning why the lawyers have been exempted from being covered under the PMLA modification.