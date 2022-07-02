'Irregular traffic' behind delay in accessing e-filing portal, Infosys addressing issue: I-T department

"Irregular traffic" is responsible for several users facing a delay in accessing the income tax e-filing portal, the Income Tax Department said on July 2.

The statement comes amid several taxpayers complaining to the I-T department about the inordinate delay they were facing in accessing the portal for e-filing.

According to the taxation body, software major Infosys, which has developed the e-filing portal, is addressing the issue with "proactive measures".

"It has been noticed that taxpayers are facing issues in accessing ITD e-filing portal. As informed by @Infosys, they have observed some irregular traffic on the portal for which proactive measures are being taken. Some users may be inconvenienced, which is regretted," the I-T department tweeted.

The new e-filing portal was launched in June last year, and has been in the news several times for glitches that have marred the website. A number of taxpayers and professionals had reported glitches and difficulties in its functioning since the beginning. The contract to develop the portal was given to Infosys back in 2019.

Due to several complaints related to the portal functioning last year, the government had extended the due dates of filing tax returns and related forms for all taxpayers.