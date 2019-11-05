Iqbal Mirchi case: ED questions Dheeraj Wadhawan for hours, right after he gets discharged from hospital

The Enforcement Directorate questioned Dheeraj Wadhawan, owner of Mumbai-based real estate firm Dheeraj Realty and a non-executive director of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL), for nearly seven hours at its Mumbai office on November 5 in connection with the Iqbal Mirchi case.

Dheeraj Wadhawan was taken straight to the ED office for questioning after his discharge from the hospital where he had been admitted for lung-related ailment.

Dheeraj Wadhawan's name had come up during interrogation of the arrested accused Ranjit Singh Bindra and Humayun Merchant.

Ranjit Singh Bindra is the brother-in-law of Dheeraj Wadhawan and brokered the deal of the three properties in Worli belonging to Iqbal Mirchi.

The properties were sold to a company named Sunblink Real Estate belonging to Sunny Bhatija, a brother of Dheeraj's wife.

Sunblink was reportedly an associate company of Dheeraj Wadhawan.

Raj Kundra, the husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, is also said to have sealed a deal with Dheeraj Wadhawan to sell their stakes in a land parcel near Mumbai Airport that they had bought for around Rs 20 crores.

Kundra was questioned last week and has been summoned again this week.

A source told Moneycontrol "Kundra, in his statement, had said he had sold the land to Wadhawan but had no idea of the loan or any illegal transaction related to it".

Dheeraj Wadhawan, who has been suspected to be the epicenter of the whole case with all deals eventually pointing towards him, had been summoned by ED before he took ill and had to be hospitalised.

Kapil Wadhawan's company also reportedly gave loans worth over Rs 2,186 crores on the three properties sold to Sunblink Real Estate.

The agency suspects proceeds of the properties were laundered and used for terror financing.