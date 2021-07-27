Tatva Chintan IPO share allotment finalised: How to check status

Specialty chemicals company Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem has finalised the IPO share allotment today, July 27.

Here's how you can check the status:

The IPO share allocation can be checked on the BSE's website. Select Equity and Issue Name (Tatva Chintan); enter Application Number and PAN Number; click on the Search button to know the application status.

Alternatively, you can also check the allotment status on the IPO register's website by following a few easy steps. Investors have to first select either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID; select company name (Tatva Chintan - IPO); enter either PAN Number, Application Number or DP Client ID; click on the Search button to know whether the shares were allotted to you or not.

The shares of Tatva Chintan will start trading on both BSE and NSE from July 29.

The Rs 500-crore public issue of Tatva Chintan was oversubscribed by 180.36 times during July 16-20 following a strong response from investors across the board.

Non-institutional investors put in bids 512.22 times their reserved portion, while the portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 185.23 times and that of retail 35.35 times.