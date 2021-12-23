Supriya Lifescience share allotment today. Check allotment status online, latest GMP, listing date

CMS Info Systems IPO

After seeing a strong demand for its initial public offering, Supriya Lifescience will finalise the basis of share allotment today.

The initial public offering of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) supplier was subscribed 71.5 times, with retail investors bidding 56 times the portion reserved for them. Non-institutional investors' quota was booked 161 times, while the qualified institutional investors' portion was subscribed 31.8 times.

The Rs 700-crore IPO, which was open for subscription during December 16-20, consisted of Rs 200-crore fresh issue and a Rs 500-crore offer for sale. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for working capital requirements and repaying debt.

Here's how to check the allotment status on the website of the BSE or the IPO registrar:

On the BSE website, follow these three steps:

1. Select issue type (Equity), and issue name (Supriya Lifescience)

2. Enter the application number and the PAN number

3. And finally check box (I’m not a robot) and click on search button

On the IPO registrar’s website, follow these steps:

1. Select company name (Supriya Lifescience)

2. Select and accordingly enter either PAN number, or application number, or DP/Client ID, or account number / IFSC

3. And finally enter captcha and click on submit button

Incorporated in 2008, Supriya Lifescience had 38 APIs as of October, focused on segments such as antihistamine, analgesic, anaesthetic, vitamin, anti-asthmatic and anti-allergic. It is the largest exporter of chlorpheniramine maleate and ketamine hydrochloride making up 45-50% and 60-65%, respectively, of API shipments from India between FY17 and FY21.

Shares of Supriya Lifescience were trading at a premium of Rs 130 in the grey market, as per data from IPO Watch, 47 percent higher than its issue price of Rs 274 per share.

"At the upper end of its price band, Supriya is available at a price/earnings ratio of 16.7 (FY22E annualised) which appears to be reasonably priced compared to its peers," Geojit Financial Services had said.

The brokerage had assigned a “subscribe” rating for the issue on a short to long-term basis considering strong financial performance, improving margins, export exposure, capacity expansions and increased penetration in regulated markets.

Nirmal Bang, Marwadi Shares, Angel One, Choice Broking and BP Wealth also had a subscribe rating on the issue.

Unsuccessful bidders will get refunds on December 24, and successful investors will get shares in their demat accounts on December 27. The stock is likely to debut on the BSE and National Stock Exchange on December 28.