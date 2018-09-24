Subscribe to Aavas Financiers: Emkay Global

The company management has

stringent ALM maturity norms whereby average liability maturity is 136 months (11 years) whereas assets are being matured at an average duration of 8 years which provides consistency to spreads of the company. Also being exposed to bottom end of the customer profile, the company is able to command price which further safeguards margins. The company has loans at fixed rates of Rs15bn against fixed rate liabilities of Rs 10 bn which again safeguards margins.

Valuation and Outlook

AAVAS has announced an IPO price band of Rs818-821. At an

upper price band of Rs821, the stock is available at ~3.5x P/FY18 Book (post money) &~56x P/FY18 earnings with ~10.2% FY18 ROEs (pre-dilution). As the company accelerates its overall leverage, the likely probability of achieving superior RoEs of ~20%remains fairly high. Also with sufficient capital already in place, further risk of dilution is also quite limited. We recommend SUBSCRIBE to the IPO.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions