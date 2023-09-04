Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO subscribed 5.77 times on day 1, backed by retail, HNIs

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO opens today

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO has seen healthy response from investors on the first day of bidding, September 4, backed by retail and high networth individuals (HNIs).

The offer was fully subscribed within initial hours of opening. Investors have bought 6.8 crore equity shares against offer size of 1.17 crore shares, resulting into a 5.77 times subscription, as per the bulk deals data available on exchanges.

Retail investors and HNIs provided the great support to the issue, buying 7.65 times and 9.03 times their allotted quota, while the portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was subscribed 5 percent.

The stainless steel-based products manufacturer has reserved half of the issue size for qualified institutional buyers, and 15 percent for HNIs. The remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

The issue size has been reduced to 1.17 crore equity shares from 1.68 crore shares after the company mopped up Rs 49.5 crore from anchor book, a part of QIB, on September 1, a day before the issue opening.

The Gujarat-based company is planning to raise Rs 165.03 crore via public issue comprising a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 135.24 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 29.79 crore, by promoter Vijay Ramanlal Sanghavi, at upper price band.

The price band for the offer, which closes on September 6, has been fixed at Rs 93-98 per share.

The net fresh issue proceeds will be utilised mainly for working capital requirements amounting to Rs 85 crore. The remaining money, excluding issue expenses, will be used for general corporate purposes, while the OFS money will go to selling shareholder.

With four manufacturing units in Gujarat, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering provides finished sheets, washers, solar roofing hooks, pipes and tubes to several industries including building & construction, power, automotive, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, electrical appliances, and kitchen appliances.