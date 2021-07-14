Looking to invest in Zomato IPO? Here's how you can do it via Zerodha, Paytm and Upstox

The initial public offering (IPO) of Zomato opens for subscription today, July 14. The food-tech unicorn plans to raise Rs 9,375 crore at a price band of Rs 72–Rs 76 via its maiden issue.

The issue will consist of fresh equity worth Rs 9,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 375 crore from its promoter Info Edge. The company has also set aside approximately 6.5 million shares for its employees.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 195 equity shares and in multiples of 195 equity shares thereafter. Considering this lot size, retail investors can apply for a minimum of Rs 14,820 worth of shares and a maximum of Rs 1,92,660 shares at higher price band of Rs 76 per equity share.

How to invest in Zomato IPO via Zerodha’s Kite application:





Log in to the mobile app and select the IPO option under the console; select Zomato IPO; enter your UPI ID from the BHIM app; select investor type for your application and enter the lot size; tick on the cut-off price for more chances of allotment of shares; confirm and submit. Accept the mandate request for proceeding with IPO on your BHIM UPI app.





Here are the steps to invest in an IPO via Upstox:



Log in to the Upstox application or website with your credentials; select Zomato IPO and create an IPO application; add up to 3 bids within the price range; confirm your application; accept the UPI mandate and block funds on your mobile UPI app.



Investors can also use Paytm Money to participate in the IPO. The digital brokerage firm will allow users to place their bids even before the issue opens to the general public. The Zomato IPO is the first public issue to be launched with this feature on Paytm Money.

The process to apply in a pre-IPO is similar to that of other trading platforms. You just need to fill in your investor details, lot size and accept the mandate on the BHIM app.

Brokerages such as Zerodha, Upstox, Paytm Money can be used to participate in what has been touted as one of the biggest issues to hit D-Street. Check details below: