English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    LIC to become fifth most-valued listed firm in India

    LIC has reserved 10 percent of the issue size for policyholders and 5 percent for employees. The IPO will have Rs 60 per share discount for its policyholders.

    Ravindra Sonavane
    April 26, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More


    Life Insurance Corp Of India (LIC) will become the country's fifth most-valued listed firm, with a market cap of over Rs 6 trillion, according to calculations by Moneycontrol.

    Globally, it will rank 186th in terms of market cap.

    Earlier, CNBC TV18 reported that the price band for the initial public offering of LIC has been set at Rs 902 to Rs 949. On the upper band of the share price, the firm will be valued at Rs 6.01 trillion.

    Reliance Industries Ltd is the most valued firm with a market cap of Rs 18.23 trillion followed by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (Rs13.12 trillion), HDFC Bank Ltd (Rs 7.58 trillion) and Infosys Ltd (Rs 6.57 trillion).

    Close

    Related stories

    LIC's IPO will open for subscription on May 4 and close on May 9, according to media reports.

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India has given its nod to the updated draft red herring prospectus of LIC, which lists a 3.5 percent stake sale instead of 5 percent as mentioned in the previous draft papers.

    The firm will mop up Rs 21,000 crore via offer for sale, which will be the biggest issue in India.

    LIC has reserved 10 percent of the issue size for policyholders and 5 percent for employees. The IPO will have Rs 60 per share discount for its policyholders. The firm has reserved up to 35 percent of its total IPO size for retail investors.

    LIC is the eighth largest life insurer globally in terms of total assets. As of fiscal 2021, it holds around $507.33 billion in total assets. Currently, China's Ping An Insurance is the largest insurer in terms of total assets, followed by Germany's Allianz SE and France-based AXA SA.

    As of December 2020, Ping An Insurance holds around $1.38 trillion in total assets, while Allianz SE and AXA SA have $1.27 trillion and $965.51 billion, respectively. US-based Metlife Inc, Japan's Nippon Life Insurance, Britain's Aviva PLC and China Life Insurance Co have total assets of $795.15 billion, $705 billion, $657.34 billion and $616.29 billion, respectively.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Ravindra Sonavane
    Tags: #IPO #IPO - News #LIC #offer-for-sale #price band
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 07:47 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.