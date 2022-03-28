English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    Hariom Pipe Industries prices IPO at Rs 144-153 a share

    The IPO will open on 30 March and close on 5 April. Allotment will be on 8 April and initiation of refunds on 11 April. The issue will be listed on 13 April.

    Ravindra Sonavane
    March 28, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST

    Hyderabad-based Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd has set the price band for its initial public offering at Rs 144-153 per share. The IPO will open on 30 March and close on 5 April. Allotment will be on 8 April and initiation of refunds on 11 April and the issue will be listed on 13 April.

    The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 8.5 million shares. At the upper end of the price band, the firm will raise around Rs 130 crore. The proceeds will be used to fund capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

    The firm is planning to set up a manufacturing plant in Telangana's Sangareddy with a total estimated installed capacity of 51,943 tonnes per annum. It plans expanding mild steel (MS) pipe manufacturing capacity from 84,000 to 1,32,000 million tonnes per annum by setting up two pipe mills and bumping up furnace unit capacity from 95,832 to 1,04,232 mtpa.

    Hariom is an integrated manufacturer of MS pipes, scaffolding, HR strips, MS billets, and sponge iron.

    For FY21, its total income stood at Rs 254.82 crore against Rs 161.15 crore a year ago. Profit after tax for the period stood at Rs 15.13 crore versus Rs 7.90 crore last year.
    Ravindra Sonavane
    Tags: #fresh issue #Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd #IPO #IPO - News #issue
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 08:35 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.