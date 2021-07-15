MARKET NEWS

GR Infraprojects IPO share allotment | Investors can check application status through these 2 options

The Rs 963-crore public issue of GR Infraprojects was subscribed 102.58 times

Moneycontrol News
July 15, 2021 / 12:26 PM IST
 
 
Road sector contractor GR Infraprojects on July 14 finalised its IPO share allocation and investors can check their allotment status through two options in a few easy steps.

IPO registrar's website is the first option. Select GR Infraprojects. In the query by field, select either application number, application type (ASBA/NON ASBA), and enter the application number or select DPID/Client ID, Depository (NSDL/CDSL), enter DPID & client ID or select and enter PAN. Finally, enter captcha and click submit button.

The other option is the BSE website. The investor has to select the issue type as "equity" and in the dropdown menu choose the issue name— GR Infraprojects Limited. Enter the application number as well as the PAN and click on the search button.

After submitting correct details in one of the above two options, the number of shares subscribed for and the number allotted will appear on the screen.

Funds will be refunded to ineligible investors on July 15 and eligible investors will get shares in their demat accounts by July 16.

Trading will commence from July 19. Equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE as well as the National Stock Exchange.

In the grey market, GR Infraprojects shares were trading at a premium of Rs 470-510, ie 56.2-60.9 percent higher over the expected final issue price of Rs 837 per share, the IPO Watch and IPO Central data showed.

The grey market is an unofficial platform where trading in shares starts at the time of announcement of the IPO price band till the listing of shares.

The Rs 963-crore public issue of GR Infraprojects received a massive subscription of 102.58 times, during July 7-9.

The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 168.58 times, non-institutional investors 238.04 times, retail investors 12.57 times, and employees 1.37 times.
first published: Jul 15, 2021 12:26 pm

