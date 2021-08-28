Freshworks files for $100 million IPO, founder thanks Rajinikanth

Freshworks founder and CEO Girish Mathrubootham [Image: Facebook/rathnagirish]

Actor Rajinikanth has always held a special place for Freshworks founder and CEO Girish Mathrubootham, whose company has just filed its initial documents for a $100 million IPO in the US.

Mathrubootham, one of India’s most successful software startup founders in recent times- is a huge Rajinikanth fan, and would book entire cinema halls in Chennai for his employees whenever there was a Rajinikanth movie release- be it Kochadaiiyaan, Lingaa or Kabali.

When this reporter interviewed him a few years ago after he won a Startup award, he said his dream was to give Rajinikanth a tour of the Freshdesk office in Chennai (now Freshworks).

Girish may have moved from Chennai to the US to build out his business but the Rajinikanth fanboy in him is still intact. He devoted an entire paragraph in his S1 filing to outline what the Indian actor means to him.

"The code name for our IPO was Project SuperStar, named after the most successful movie star from Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth. I want to express my love and gratitude to him for being my maanaseega guru. There is no comparable English word to express what this means. It is a mentor; a role model that lives in your mind, from whom you learn a lot by watching from afar. SuperStar is a man who is loved and worshipped by millions of fans globally. He is immensely successful yet humble and down to earth. Thank you, Thalaivaa!​"

[Image: Facebook/rathnagirish]

Over the last year, SaaS IPOs in the US have performed spectacularly, popping (rising sharply) and creating billionaires overnight. The listings of Snowflake, Zoom, Cloudflare and Palantir — already-large private companies becoming even larger public companies — has sparked a new wave of enthusiasm from venture capitalists , private equity funds and hedge funds.

Freshworks, last valued at $3.5 Billion is one of India's leading software as a service or SaaS firms and is aiming for a $10 Billion valuation , according to a recent report.

The Freshworks IPO is one of the most anticipated in 2021, in what has been a record-breaking year in terms of funding for Indian startups and is the latest example of the software as a service boom underway.

Mathrubootham drew an analogy with Apple in the prospectus, stating that he wanted to reimagine business software the same way. "One innovation marked a sea change in consumer behavior, transforming the tech industry forever: the iPhone. Before 2007, we were all using multiple devices - I personally had a Nokia cellphone, a Garmin GPS, a Sandisk MP3 Player, and a Canon point-and-shoot camera. As consumers, we were quick to ditch our gadgets for a single product with a superior unified, intuitive, and delightful experience. What most people don’t realize is that when Apple introduced the first iPhone, they didn’t invent a single new chip - it was assembled with commercially available technology. It was how they packaged the technology and their relentless focus on user experience that enabled Apple to create a superior product experience."