CMS Info Systems IPO opens today – Should you subscribe?

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

CMS Info Systems Ltd, India’s largest cash management company by number of ATM points and retail pick-up points, will launch its Rs 1,100 crore initial public offer (IPO) today and close it on Thursday.

CMS is one of the largest ATM cash management companies worldwide by the number of ATM points as of March 31. For financial year 2020-21, its currency throughput, or the total value of the currency passing through all its ATM and retail cash management businesses, amounted to Rs 9.2 lakh crore (Rs 9.2 trillion). The company is engaged in installing, maintaining, and managing assets and technology solutions for banks, financial institutions, organised retail and e-commerce companies in India.

The firm operates in three segments which are cash management services (68.6% of 2020-21 revenues); managed services, which include banking automation products, common control systems, and software solutions (27.9%); and others which include financial cards issuance for banks and card personalisation services (3.5%).

As of August 31, the firm had 3,965 cash vans and 238 branches and offices to cover all of India's states and union territories.

Features of the issue

The Rs 1,100 crore IPO is a complete offer for sale by promoter Sion Investment Holdings Pte Ltd which holds 100% of the company. After the issue, the shareholding will come down to 65.59%.

The shares will be offered at Rs 205-216 apiece.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 69 shares and in multiples of 69 thereafter. Retail investors can invest minimum Rs 14,904 in one lot and maximum Rs 1,93,752 in 13 lots.

The allotment of shares will be decided by December 28, unsuccessful investors will get refunds by December 29, and successful bidders will get shares in their demat accounts by December 30.

Shares will list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on December 31.

Brokerage Views

Majority of the brokerages hold a positive view about the company and assign a ‘subscribe’ rating to its IPO based on the outlook of the business, strong product portfolio, integrated business platform, long-standing customer relationships and track record of strong productivity and operational excellence.

Unfavourable government policies and regulations; decline in the financial position of the banks, thereby affecting the expansion of the ATM network and outsourcing; and sustained cost inflation and competition are some of the risks faced by the company, said Choice Broking.

At the upper end of the price band, CMS is demanding a P/E or price-to-earnings multiple of 19x which is in line with its sole listed peer. “Considering the continued vital role of cash in the domestic economy and the company’s diversified product portfolio across the cash management value chain coupled with the firm's dominant market position, we assign a 'subscribe' rating for the issue,” it added.

Marwadi Financial Services said, “The company derives a substantial portion of its revenue from a limited number of customers, and if they substantially reduce dealings with the firm, the company's revenues could decline which may have an adverse effect on the business, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition.”

Also, the business is highly dependent on the banking sector in India where any adverse development could have an adverse effect on the firm.

Considering the 2020-21 adjusted earnings per share of Rs 11.1 on a post-issue basis, the company is going to list at a P/E of 19.5 with a market capitalisation of Rs 3,197 crore while its peer SIS Ltd is trading at a P/E of 19.7, said Marwadi Financial Services.

It advises investors to “subscribe” to the issue.

KRChoksey suggests that sustainability of the company’s largest business segment faces risks from a rise in cashless transactions, increased use of digital currency, neo-banks that deliver services to their customers only through digital media, and uncertainty on laws pertaining to digital currency.

“The fact that the entire issue is an offer for sale, which means promoters are selling their stake and no money will come into the company for its business need, makes us a little uncomfortable about the reason and timing of the issue,” said the brokerage. "However, we are comfortable on the valuation front and about the medium-term outlook on the business as increase in velocity of physical currency in circulation is sweet music for the company," it added while advising investors to subscribe to the issue for listing gains.

Angel One is “neutral” about the issue given the company’s dependence on a single sector, high client concentration and possible impact on business from a third Covid wave.

Anchor Investors

The company garnered Rs 330 crore from 12 anchor investors yesterday. It finalised the allocation of 1,52,77,777 shares to anchor investors at Rs 216 apiece.

Marquee investors were ICICI Prudential, Nomura India, SBI Mutual Fund, WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Goldman Sachs, SBI Life Insurance, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund, Theleme India Master Fund, and BNP Paribas Arbitrage.