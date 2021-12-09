MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Anand Rathi Wealth IPO share allotment likely today; here's how to check allotment status online

The Mumbai-based financial services group had received 9.78 times subscription by the closing day on Monday

Moneycontrol News
December 09, 2021 / 12:37 PM IST

Anand Rathi Wealth is expected to announce its share allotment on Thursday, 9 December. Those who had applied for the public issue can check their allotment status online by logging in to the BSE website or the official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of Anand Rathi Wealth IPO is Link Intime Private Ltd.

The Mumbai-based financial services group had received 9.78 times subscription by the closing day on Monday. The Rs 660-crore IPO received bids for 8,29,21,509 shares against 84,75,000 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 25.42 times, retail investors 7.76 times and qualified institutional buyers 2.50 times. The initial public offer of up to 12,000,000 equity shares had a price range of Rs 530-550 per share.

The company was trading at a premium of Rs 25 on December 9, as per data from IPO Watch, which is at a 5 percent premium to the issue price at the upper band.

After the allotment is finalised today, unsuccessful bidders will get refunds in their accounts by December 10,  and successful bidders will get shares in their demat accounts by December 11.

The company is likely to list on the BSE and NSE on December 14.

The company had on Wednesday raised Rs 194 crore from anchor investors. Anand Rathi Wealth operates in the financial services industry with a focus on mutual fund distribution and the sale of financial products.

Equirus Capital, BNP Paribas, IIFL Securities and Anand Rathi Advisors were the book running lead managers to the offer.

How to check the IPO allotment status on BSE:

  1. Select issue type (Equity), and issue name (Anand Rathi Wealth)

  2. Enter Application Number and PAN Number

  3. And finally check box (I’m not a robot) and click on search button


On the IPO registrar’s website, follow these steps:

  1. Select Company Name (Anand Rathi Wealth - IPO)

  2. Select and accordingly enter either PAN Number, or Application Number, or DP/Client ID, or Account Number / IFSC

  3. And finally enter captcha and click on submit button
first published: Dec 9, 2021 08:29 am

