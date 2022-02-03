Adani Wilmar IPO share allotment likely today. Here's how to check the status online

Adani Wilmar IPO

The share allotment in the Adani-Wilmar public issue is expected to be finalised today.

Investors, who have participated for a stake in the joint venture between Adani Group and Wilmar Group (Singapore), can check their application status either on the BSE website or on the website of IPO registrar - Link Intime India.

On the IPO registrar's website, participants have to follow these three easy steps:

a) Select company name 'Adani Wilmar Limited'

b) Select and accordingly enter either 'PAN', or 'Application Number', or 'DP Client ID'

c) Finally click on 'search' button to know status.

The allotment status can be checked on the BSE website this way:

a) Select issue type 'equity' and issue name 'Adani Wilmar Limited'

b) Enter 'application number' and 'PAN number'

c) Check box (I'm not a robot) and finally click on 'search' button to know the application status.

After the allotment is finalised, the refunds will be credited to the bank accounts of unsuccessful investors by January 4 and the eligible investors will get equity shares in their demat accounts by February 7.

Equity shares will start trading on the BSE and NSE from February 8.

Grey Market Premium

Adani Wilmar shares were trading at a premium of Rs 30-40 per share in the grey market as per the IPO Watch and IPO Central.

This resulted in to a grey market price of Rs 260-270 per share, against final issue price of Rs 230 per share.

The grey market is an unofficial platform for trading in IPO shares. Grey market investors start trading in IPO shares with the announcement of price band till the listing of shares on the bourses.

About Public Issue

The FMCG food company has raised Rs 3,600 crore through its public issue that was entirely a fresh issue. It will use the net issue proceeds of Rs 3,471.48 crore for expansion of existing manufacturing facilities and developing new manufacturing facilities, repaying of debts, and funding of strategic acquisitions and investments.

The offer had garnered strong response from investors as it was subscribed 17.37 times during January 27-31, 2022.

Adani Wilmar offers most of the primary kitchen commodities, including edible oil, wheat flour, rice, pulses and sugar. It owns products portfolio in three categories - edible oil, packaged food and FMCG, and industry essentials.