Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 08:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

IndiGo to start daily flight on Amritsar-Sharjah route from October 1

"This is IndiGo's second flight from Amritsar connecting a destination in the UAE (United Arab Emirates), after the launch of the flight to Dubai last year," the airline said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Budget carrier IndiGo on Wednesday announced a daily flight on the Amritsar-Sharjah route from October 1 this year.

"This is IndiGo's second flight from Amritsar connecting a destination in the UAE (United Arab Emirates), after the launch of the flight to Dubai last year," the airline said in a statement.

IndiGo said with the launch of this flight, it will be the first airline to provide direct connectivity between Amritsar and Sharjah.

With around 47 percent share in the domestic air passenger market, IndiGo is the largest airline in India.

The flight will leave from Amritsar at 11.35 am and reach Sharjah at 1.35 pm (local time).

The return flight will depart from Sharjah airport at 2.35 pm (local time) and arrive in Amritsar at 7.40 pm.

First Published on Sep 11, 2019 08:23 am

tags #Business #Companies

