Indigo to operate more flights from Delhi to Lucknow, Dehradun

IndiGo will from September 1 operate eight new flights between Delhi, Lucknow, and Jaipur as well as between Indore and Lucknow, the InterGlobe Aviation Ltd-owned airline said on August 26.

India’s largest domestic airline will also start flights between Delhi and Dehradun from September 5.

"The new routes will enhance mobility between the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand and improve accessibility, while promoting trade and commerce in the region providing hassle-free flight experience,” IndiGo's Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar said in a press release.

Last week, the airline had announced that it will start new flights from Gwalior to Delhi and Indore from September 1. Indigo also plans to commence operations from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.