    IndiGo to conduct internal study on how to better handle specially abled passengers: CEO

    The aviation regulator DGCA had last week imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the airline for denying boarding to a specially abled child at Ranchi airport on May 7.

    PTI
    June 01, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST
    IndiGo will conduct an internal case study on how to better handle specially abled passengers, especially when they are feeling distressed, its CEO Ronojoy Dutta has said.

    The aviation regulator DGCA had last week imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the airline for denying boarding to a specially abled child at Ranchi airport on May 7.

    IndiGo had on May 9 said the boy was denied permission to board the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight as he was visibly in panic.
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 10:09 am
