IndiGo to conduct internal study on how to better handle specially abled passengers: CEO

Interglobe Aviation | The stock rose over 9 percent despite the company reporting a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,681.80 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 (Q4FY22), due to a surge in aircraft fuel expenses. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 1141.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue of the company jumped 29 percent from a year ago to Rs 8,020.75 crore versus Rs 6,222.95 crore logged in the same quarter last year. Its passenger ticket revenues came in at Rs 6,884.70 crore, up 38.4 percent, while ancillary revenues stood at Rs 1,058.30 crore, up 18.8 percent over the same period last fiscal. Research firm Credit Suisse has maintained outperform call on the stock and cut target price to Rs 2,200 from Rs 2,500 per share. JPMorgan has upgraded the stock to overweight and raised the target to Rs 2,000 from Rs 1,825 per share.

IndiGo will conduct an internal case study on how to better handle specially abled passengers, especially when they are feeling distressed, its CEO Ronojoy Dutta has said.

The aviation regulator DGCA had last week imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the airline for denying boarding to a specially abled child at Ranchi airport on May 7.

IndiGo had on May 9 said the boy was denied permission to board the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight as he was visibly in panic.