India's services sector output data to be out soon

For representational purpose.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index numbers for June will be released at 10.30 am on July 5. The services sector accounts for more than 50 percent of India's gross domestic product (GDP).

India’s GDP growth accelerated to 6.1 percent in the January to March 2023 quarter, pushing the annual growth to 7.2 percent in 2022-23, official data showed in May.

India's services sector growth slowed slightly in May, but posted the second-strongest rate of growth in nearly 13 years because of robust demand conditions and new client wins. The S&P Global India services PMI fell to 61.2 in May from 62.0 in April.

"Inflationary pressures continued to pose a challenge for service providers, with panelists noting rising costs for food, inputs, labour and transportation," Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, had said.

This is a developing story ... more details are awaited.