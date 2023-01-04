English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    India sticks to demand for increased share in Vedanta oil block

    The Supreme Court has been hearing a dispute between Vedanta and the federal government related to an extension of the production-sharing contract for the Barmer asset in the western state of Rajasthan.

    Reuters
    January 04, 2023 / 08:43 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The Government of India government will stick to its demand for a 10% increase in its share of the revenues from Indian conglomerate Vedanta's (VDAN.NS) Barmer oil and gas block, a top government lawyer said on Wednesday.

    The Supreme Court has been hearing a dispute between Vedanta and the federal government related to an extension of the production-sharing contract for the Barmer asset in the western state of Rajasthan.

    During a brief court hearing, Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain told judges the government did not agree with Vedanta's argument that the project would be made unviable if the revenue share increases.

    A spokesperson for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    The court will now hear the dispute in February.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Barmer oil and gas block #Vedanta
    first published: Jan 4, 2023 08:43 pm