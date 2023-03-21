India has great opportunities, says Emirates Airline President Tim Clark

Tim Clark

Leading Gulf carrier Emirates Airline's President Sir Tim Clark on Tuesday said opportunities are great in India and that it will bring new products into the market.

According to him, it has been a "good story" for Emirates in terms of coming back after the coronavirus pandemic.

Emirates, a significant player connecting India and the Gulf, has also been looking for enhanced bilateral rights to operate more flights to India. "Opportunities here (in India) are great," Clark said, adding that the country is really on the move.

Like for other markets, new products will be brought into the Indian market, he said.

Meanwhile, the airline is set to announce its financial results next month and Clark said, " it has been a good story".

Coming out of the pandemic, Emirates made various efforts, including repairing its balance sheet, strengthening network and spending USD 2 billion for retrofitting works.

"We have a great opportunity for everybody," he said while speaking at a session of the CAPA aviation summit here.

