    India has achieved target of ethanol blending in petrol five months before deadline: PM Modi

    Making the announcement at a programme on the 'Save Soil Movement', which coincided with the World Environment Day, PM Modi said that this achievement bodes well for the environment, economy, and farmers.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 05, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST
    PM Modi with Sadhguru at the Delhi event.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on June 5 that India has achieved the target of 10 percent ethanol blending in petrol five months before the deadline.

    Making the announcement at a programme on the 'Save Soil Movement', which coincided with the World Environment Day, PM Modi said that this achievement bodes well for the environment, economy, and farmers.

    The rise in ethanol blending in petrol from two percent in 2014 to 10 percent now has reduced carbon emission by 27 lakh tonnes and saved Rs 41,000 crore of forex reserve. This has also brought Rs 40,000 crore of income to farmers, he said.

    "India is making many efforts for environment conservation when India's role in climate change is negligible," the Prime Minister said.

    In his address, the prime minister also mentioned that India has achieved its goal of having 40 percent of its installed power generation from non-fossil fuel-based sources nine years before the deadline.

    He further added that all the policies introduced by the government over the last eight years have enabled environmental protection in some way.

    Modi said India's forest cover had grown by over 20,000 sq km in the last eight years, with wildlife numbers also seeing record growth.

    The 'Save Soil Movement' is a global initiative to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve it, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said in a statement.  The movement was started in March by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey passing through 27 countries.
