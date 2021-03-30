Incorrect to suggest data available on dark web accessed from Mobikwik, says CEO Bipin Preet Singh

Digital payments app Mobikwik's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bipin Preet Singh has said that while the company is investigating the data breach that occurred, it is incorrect to suggest that the data available on the dark web has been accessed from MobiKwik or any identified source.

"Some users have reported that their data is visible on the dark web. While we are investigating this, it is entirely possible that any user could have uploaded her/his information on multiple platforms," Singh said in a statement.

As per the statement by Singh, when the breach was reported last month, the company undertook a thorough investigation with the help of security experts and did not find any evidence of a breach.

"The company is closely working with requisite authorities and is confident that security protocols to store sensitive data are robust and have not been breached," he said in the note.

The CEO also iterated that user data is completely safe.

"We strongly recommend that you do not try to open any darkweb/anonymous links as they could jeopardise your own safety," he said.



Read the full statement here: