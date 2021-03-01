In Piyush Goyal's pursuit, Airbus has an opportunity Vs Boeing

IndiGo is one of Airbus biggest customers

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The occasion to make the announcement was a strange one. But if the Indian government, as Union Minister Piyush Goyal mentioned during his address at Toy Fair 2021, is pursuing Airbus to set up a manufacturing aircraft in India, the timing would be just right for the European aviation giant.

"...I'm actively pursuing Airbus to try and get them to come to India to start manufacturing aeroplanes in India," said Goyal.

Airbus could use the opportunity to cement its dominance in the world's second largest market in terms of aircraft order, over its American rival Boeing. Especially when Boeing, which has been on the back foot since the grounding of its Max 737 aircraft, may have dropped the plan to set up a manufacturing base in India, as per this report.

"Why not? They produce in China and the US. India is now one of their largest A320 markets," said Sanjiv Kapoor, Senior Advisor, Alton Aviation; former COO SpiceJet and CSCO, Vistara, when asked about the possibility of Airbus setting up a manufacturing shop in India.

The A320 aircraft, which is used by IndiGo and GoAir, has helped Airbus keep the lead over Boeing when it comes to commercial aircraft market in India. And it will want to keep it at that.

According to Boeing's own estimate in 2019, Indian aviation market will need 2,380 new commercial airplanes valued at $330 billion in the next 20 years. Though COVID-19 may have clouded that estimate by a bit, the India's domestic aviation market has been among the fastest on the recovery road. And IndiGo, one of the biggest Airbus customers globally, has stayed on its massive fleet expansion plan.

If that is so, why has Boeing trimmed its India plan? "Boeing has lost its way," says a senior executive from the Indian aviation industry.

Though the Max 737 has slowly made a comeback in some parts of the aviation map, Boeing continues to suffer from the aircraft's grounding. And if COVID-19 made recovery all the more difficult, its planes continue to be involved in incidents - not all because of its fault - giving it bad press.

Boeing Vs Airbus in India

Boeing had dominated the Indian market, like it initially did all over the world. It has been present in India for more than 75 years in its overall 103-year history. Indian Air Force has been a customer since the 1940s. And, in civil aviation, Tata Airlines (which later became Air India) got the first commercial plane.

Jet Airways suspending its operations in April has been a setback for the US manufacturer. The airline had given an order of 225 Boeing aircraft. Apart from Jet, SpiceJet has an order of 205 Boeing aircraft, and Vistara 10.

With Jet Airways, whose new owners are still waiting to get its keys, long way from coming back to its old self, Boeing loses out to Airbus, who has a 300-aircraft order from IndiGo alone.

Commercial aviation apart, Boeing seems to have had a larger presence in India. The American manufacturer does $1b worth procurement from India annually, versus $650 million of Airbus. Its supplier-partner network is over three times that of its European peer. Also, its JV with the Tata Group - Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited - has been making more news than Airbus venture with the Mahindra Group.

While one doesn't know what kind of manufacturing Airbus will want to have in India, any factory set up will be a big push in its race with Boeing. China has Airbus’ first wide-body centre outside of Europe. Perhaps in India, the company could start with a final assembly line like the one it has China?