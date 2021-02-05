MARKET NEWS

Tata Boeing Aerospace to make 737 Vertical Fin Structures at Hyderabad facility

The expansion marks a significant milestone for the joint venture and reaffirms the commitment towards making India self-reliant in defence manufacturing, a joint press release from the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Boeing said.

PTI
February 05, 2021 / 01:51 PM IST

Boeing on Friday announced the addition of a new production line at its joint venture Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) here to manufacture complex vertical fin structures for the 737 family of airplanes.

TASL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sukaran Singh said the expansion of the aerostructure manufacturing capabilities with the new production line was another landmark in the company's collaboration with Boeing.

"This new production line for complex vertical fin structures is another testament for TASLs commitment towards making India self-reliant in defence manufacturing," Singh said.

Boeing India president Salil Gupte presidentsaid Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited was an example of Boeings commitment towards co-development of integrated systems in aerospace and defence in India, for the world, and a reflection of the countrys Atma-nirbhar Bharat initiative.

"Skilled talent, robust infrastructure, ease of doing business, and a highly responsive government administration make Telangana an ideal destination," he added.

Telangana Municipal Administration and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said the addition of the new product line was a noteworthy step in the growth of Indias aerospace and defence manufacturing.

Telangana was an established hotbed for Indias defence and aerospace industry supported by a robust ecosystem, including a large pool of skilled and industry-ready work- force, he said. The expansion will create additional employment opportunities and enable skill development as well.

Spread over 14,000 square meters, the state- of-the-art facility has been producing aero-structures for Boeings AH-64 Apache helicopter, including fuselages, secondary structures, and vertical spar boxes for customers worldwide, the release added.
TAGS: #737 Vertical Fin Structures #busibness #Companies #Tata Boeing Aerospace
first published: Feb 5, 2021 01:51 pm

