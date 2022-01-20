IIT Madras offers course on Next Generation Mobile Wireless Networks

The ‘Next Generation Mobile Wireless Networks’ course is open to students of Engineering (UG & PG) & MSc (Electronics), PhD scholars, faculty members and professionals from Industry/Start-ups.

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation and Megam Solutions are jointly offering a six-month online instructor-led long-term certification course on ‘Next Generation Mobile Wireless Networks.’

According to a press release by the Institute, the programme will provide a thorough knowledge and hands-on experience on technologies such as 5G, Software Defined Networks, Networks Function Virtualisation and Internet of Things (IoT).

Furthermore, the participants will get to understand the architecture of the next-generation mobile wireless networks, network infrastructure components, protocols and various applications of the modern mobile wireless networks.

Megam Solutions is a digital engineering service and consulting organisation helping its customers in the areas of 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), SDN, Network Transformation, Multi-Cloud, and Analytics. While the IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation, hosted by IIT Madras, houses the Technology Innovation Hub on sensors, networking, actuators and control systems.

The release also mentioned that the course will help the participants get exposure to the latest status of 5G standards, deployments of 5G technology across the globe and a deep dive on 5Gi (5G standard from India). Once enrolled, the participants will get to perform hands-on activities to develop an in-depth understanding of the various mobile wireless technologies and concepts.

SH Muthu Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Megam Solutions, said, “We strongly believe that technologies like 5G will be a growth driver for India. We are glad to be an enabling partner in this mission, with the launch of a unique and among the first lab-integrated training programmes in India for 5G.”

This course will help the participants develop a deeper understanding of mobile wireless concepts such as Virtualised Radio Access Networks (RAN), MIMO/Beam Forming, Dynamic Spectrum Sharing, Network Slicing and Mobile Edge Computing.

Elaborating on the need for such courses, V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras and Course Coordinator, IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said, “5G is not just a network that can provide entertainment at high speed but is one of the basic building blocks of Industry 4.0. This course is launched at a very apt time wherein, we anticipate employment opportunities with this skill set, in large numbers, in the near future.”

According to the Institute, the need for next-generation mobile wireless technologies is crucial in many areas like Smart Cities, Industry 4.0, and Enhanced Mobile Broadband services in India.

In addition, Digital Transformation across the industries is triggering the need for skills in advanced mobile wireless technologies. To this, the course claims to enable participants to develop skills and build solutions that accelerate the digital transformation journey, by leveraging next-generation mobile wireless technologies.

Further, MJ Shankar Raman, Chief Executive Officer, IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said, “With the introduction of the Next Generation Mobile Wireless Networks course we will have trained professionals with hands-on experience who can address the implementation challenges in various use-cases where this technology is applied.”

The last date to apply is February 8, 2022. The six-month online programme commences on February 12 and is conducted on alternate weekends.