IIM-Nagpur completes campus placement 75 days ahead of schedule, average compensation up by 13.24%

(Representational image)

Indian Institute of Management in Nagpur, one of the new IIMs, has completed its placement for the 2020-22 batch with over 60 percent of the batch opting for roles in IT, analytics, consumer goods and consulting firms.

The IIM said its outgoing batch of 204 students achieved 100% placement through a virtual placement process. The average compensation for the batch went up by 13.24 percent when compared with the previous placement season. Interestingly, this batch studied via a hybrid mode due to the pandemic outbreak.

“We have successfully closed the placements for this year almost two and a half months earlier than last year,” Prof Bhimaraya Metri, Director of IIM Nagpur said on 16 December.

IIM-Nagpur witnessed a visible increase in the average and median package offered in this year's campus placement season. While the average stood at ₹14.94 lakh per annum, an increase of 13.24% compared to last year; the median package for this year is ₹15.42 lakh per annum, a jump of 18.61% compared to the last year. The highest package offered this year was Rs. 31.54 lakh per annum.

Generally, older IIMs complete their placement in February and March. It means, top IIMs will conduct the final placement in Feb-March 2022 for their outgoing batch.

The IIM-Nagpur said it welcomed recruiters across sectors like consulting, BFSI, FMCG, Consumer Durables, Ed-Tech, E-Commerce, Analytics, and Logistics and 45 firms visited them for the first time.

And key recruiters who hired from the IIM-Nagpur campus includes companies like Amazon, Cognizant, Deloitte Consulting, Bank of New York Mellon, ICICI Bank, ZS Associate, Microsoft, Salesforce, Accenture Technology, IBM, TVS Motors, L&T Infotech, Hexaware Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Byju's, Indus Valley Partners, Capgemini, HCL Tech among others.

“Consulting & IT emerged as the most sought-after sectors, followed by BFSI & FMCG/FMCD, with more than 60 percent of the batch opting for companies in these sectors. The current year also witnessed participation from Logistics, E-Commerce, Conglomerate, Ed-Tech, with more than 15 percent of the batch choosing profiles in these sectors,” the B-School said.

“The outstanding performance of the students…is an acknowledgment of the effort and training put by the students and the faculty of IIM Nagpur. The continued vote of confidence from the recruiters is a validation of the learning environment at IIM-Nagpur,” claimed Nilesh Gupta, a professor and chairman of the placement cell at IIM Nagpur.