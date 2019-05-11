App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 11, 2019 07:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

IBC a game-changer, but delays a concern: Srei Infra CEO

"The Indian judiciary should facilitate infrastructure development by providing speedy resolutions. Our country's economic progress hinges on this," Bhutoria said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is a game changer, but delay in decision-making is a cause for concern, Srei Infrastructure CEO Rakesh Bhutoria said on May 11.

Bhutoria, who is also CII sub-committee chairman, was speaking at a conference on 'Legal Dimension of Infrastructure Development'.

"The process, which was supposed to ensure quick resolution is getting entangled in the legal system, leading to delay in decision making. This is threatening the viability of many infrastructure projects in our country," he said.

"The Indian judiciary should facilitate infrastructure development by providing speedy resolutions. Our country's economic progress hinges on this," Bhutoria said.

Calcutta High Court Justice Soumen Sen said the concept of making mediation mandatory before proceeding to litigations has become an important alternative tool, for settling disputes for infrastructure projects.

Tax expert Narayan Jain talked about issues relating to ambiguity of taxation in the real estate sector.

"The concept of single tax is not applicable in the sector. Buyers have to shell out the stamp duty, and no credit on input tax is available," he added.
First Published on May 11, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #Business #IBC #India #SREI Infra

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Bharat: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to turn hosts for IPL 2019 finals

Priyanka Chopra believes she is married to a 'Game Of Thrones family', ...

Tahira Kashyap recalls the time when her son was 'embarrassed' of her

Alia Bhatt on working with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra: We don’t ta ...

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas step out on a double date with Joe Jonas a ...

Ragini MMS Returns 2: Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal light up the screen ...

Student Of The Year 2 box office collections: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pan ...

Rishabh Pant turns student, takes Hindi lessons from Ziva Dhoni

Man Charged With Murder of 26-Year-old Indian-origin Man in UK

14 Killed in Bus-jeep Collision in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool District

Happy Mother's Day: Mandira Bedi On How Her Life Revolves Around Son V ...

Telangana Congress Leaders in Hyderabad Exchange Blows At Protest Agai ...

Female Afghan Journalist Shot Dead by Unidentified Gunmen in Kabul

WATCH | Iyer's Batting Form Helped Him in Captaincy: Kumble

Cong Leader, Other Office-bearers Resign From Party Alleging Humiliati ...

Robert Downey Jr Shares Final Moments in Avengers Endgame, Priyanka Ch ...

Elon Musk to Go on Trial in Defamation Case For Calling Thailand Cave ...

Ruchir Sharma: Incredible surge by BJP in West Bengal, caste divide st ...

Still lovin’ it? McDonald’s has its task cut out after truce with ...

Supreme Court gives time till August 15 to resolve Ayodhya row

Trump's tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods takes effect

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

SBI mulls listing of SBI Card and SBI General Insurance in FY20

Citi's Buiter on Trump's tariff hike threat: 'Don’t think the US is ...

SIP flows likely to remain strong, focus on companies run by good mana ...

Buy HDFC Bank & sell IOC, M&M, says stock expert Rahul Mohindar

Bengal votes: Krishnanagar youths struggling to find jobs say local po ...

Pakistan pushes for $6.5 bn IMF bailout package despite deadlock; repo ...

Student of the Year 2: Punit Malhotra on working with Tiger Shroff, an ...

'No doubt it was a vacation, every officer knew that': Navy veterans b ...

ITC Chairman YC Deveshwar, who transformed cigarette business into one ...

Rome Masters 2019 draw: Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic ...

Revisiting Manto's Bombay, in words and pictures

The Stories In My Life: Roald Dahl's 'Genesis and Catastrophe' capture ...

Google I/O: 7 announcements from past events that we're still waiting ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.