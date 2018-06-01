Hyundai sales up 11% in May at 56,016 units

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) today reported 11.44 percent increase in total sales at 56,016 units in May. The company had sold 50,265 units in May last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales rose 7.14 percent to 45,008 units last month as compared with 42,007 units in May 2017.

Exports grew 33.3 percent in May to 11,008 units as against 8,258 units in the year-ago month.