App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 09:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai sales up 11% in May at 56,016 units

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) today reported 11.44 percent increase in total sales at 56,016 units in May. The company had sold 50,265 units in May last year, HMIL said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) today reported 11.44 percent increase in total sales at 56,016 units in May. The company had sold 50,265 units in May last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales rose 7.14 percent to 45,008 units last month as compared with 42,007 units in May 2017.

Exports grew 33.3 percent in May to 11,008 units as against 8,258 units in the year-ago month.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 09:20 pm

tags #Auto #Companies #Technology

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.