English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Hyundai Motor India vehicle sales rise 16% to 62,276 units in January

    During the last month, domestic sales stood at 50,106 units as against 44,022 units sold in 2022. Exports grew 29.4 per cent at 12,170 units from 9,405 units in the same month last year, Hyundai Motor India said.

    PTI
    February 01, 2023 / 04:18 PM IST
    Hyundai

    Hyundai

    Hyundai Motor India Ltd has registered a 16.6 per cent increase in vehicle sales at 62,276 units in January, the company said on Wednesday.

    The company had retailed a total of 53,427 unit of vehicles in the year-ago period.

    During the last month, domestic sales stood at 50,106 units as against 44,022 units sold in 2022. Exports grew 29.4 per cent at 12,170 units from 9,405 units in the same month last year, Hyundai Motor India said.

    "We have begun CY2023 on a high note recording double digit growth in the month of January. The SUVs -- Tucson, Creta, Venue, Alcazar and Kona -- have maintained strong sales momentum in their respective segments, clocking 27,532 units in January," Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said.