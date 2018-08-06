Honda India two-wheeler business crosses five lakh mark in sales

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd has become the first two-wheeler brand to cross the five lakh mark in sales in the South, between April and June 2018, the company said today.

With this, the company has strengthened its leadership position as the number one two-wheeler brand in the South covering Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, a press statement said here.

The statement quoted senior vice-president - sales and marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Yadvinder Singh Guleria as saying that the southern States were also driving the demand in the two-wheeler industry across the country.

Honda expanded production capacity in Narsapura plant in Karnataka, making the unit the largest two-wheeler plant in the world, he said. The company has more than one-crore customers in the South riding on the back of an overall double-digit growth with more than 17.6 lakh two-wheelers sold in FY 2017-18, the statement said.

The company has a market share of 35 per cent. While Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd continued to rule as the highest selling automatic scooter in the region, CB Shine leads in the 125cc motorcycle segment, the statement said. In the southern region, Karnataka is the biggest market where, in the first quarter of this year, sales have crossed the 1.1-lakh mark posting a double digit growth of 14 per cent, the statement added.