Hold Timken India: target of Rs 1740: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Timken India with a target price of Rs 1740 in its research report dated August 11, 2021.

Broker Research
August 17, 2021 / 06:26 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Timken India


Timken India is into manufacturing, distribution and sale of antifriction bearings, primarily tapered roller bearings, cylindrical roller bearing and other bearing components and accessories. They are also in power transmission product brands & partner with renewable energy companies to power some of world’s largest wind mills Timken offers products to defence, mining, aerospace, agriculture, rail, energy and automotive industry It has state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and Bharuch in Gujarat It has a revenue breakup of 75% from domestic sales and 25% from export


Outlook


We continue to maintain out HOLD rating on the stock We value Timken at Rs 1740 i.e. 40x P/E on FY24E EPS


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Timken India
first published: Aug 17, 2021 06:26 pm

