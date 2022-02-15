Hold Castrol India: target of Rs 120: ICICI Direct

live bse live

Castrol India, a subsidiary of BP, operates in the lubricants business and caters to automotive and industrial segments. Automotive segment volumes contribute 80-85% of total sales volume Castrol has high pricing power and commands premium for its products

Post correction in stock price, we upgrade our rating from REDUCE to HOLD on the stock We roll over valuation to CY23E and value Castrol India at Rs 120 i.e.15x CY23E EPS.

At 14:12 hrs Castrol India was quoting at Rs 116.90, down Rs 0.40, or 0.34 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 117.95 and an intraday low of Rs 115.45.

It was trading with volumes of 40,993 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 99,878 shares, a decrease of -58.96 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.49 percent or Rs 3.00 at Rs 117.30.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 154.90 and 52-week low Rs 112.95 on 07 June, 2021 and 25 January, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.53 percent below its 52-week high and 3.5 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 11,562.84 crore.

