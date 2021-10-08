Hero Motocorp Q2 PAT may dip 28.3% YoY to Rs 683.6 cr: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Hero Motocorp to report net profit at Rs 683.6 crore down 28.3% year-on-year (up 87.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 14.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 45.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 7,974.8 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 27.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 81.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 934.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

