Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 08:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Heavy rain lashes international airport in China, over 10,000 stranded

Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport said it will run 24/7 to evacuate the stranded passengers. Meanwhile, hotels have been arranged for passengers whose flights have been cancelled.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

More than 10,000 passengers were stranded on Monday due to heavy rain at an international airport in China's southwestern Sichuan province. According to Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, more than 100 flights have been delayed or cancelled.

The airport suspended all flights at 10:46 AM and resumed operation at 11:05 AM with a reduced take-off and landing capacity.

The airport said it will run 24/7 to evacuate the stranded passengers. Meanwhile, hotels have been arranged for passengers whose flights have been cancelled.

All ticket windows have been opened for passengers to rearrange their journeys, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Sichuan has been battered by heavy rain this summer. Meteorological authorities have warned the public to guard against potential disasters as the rain continues.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 08:30 pm

tags #Business #China #heavy rain #world

