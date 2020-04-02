App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 01:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC Group pledges Rs 150 crore support to PM-Cares Fund

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-Cares Fund) was set up on March 28 to raise money for combating coronavirus outbreak and to provide relief to the affected.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Financial services conglomerate HDFC Group on Thursday said it has committed Rs 150 crore to the PM-Cares Fund to support the government for its relief and rehabilitation measures towards the Covid-19 pandemic.

"These are uncertain and trying times for all of us. The HDFC Group's support to the PM Cares Fund is to commend the exemplary efforts of the Central & State governments, armed and paramilitary forces, local police, healthcare professionals and sanitation workers across the country, who are working tirelessly day in and out to fight the pandemic," HDFC Ltd chairman Deepak Parek said in a statement.

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-Cares Fund) was set up on March 28 to raise money for combating coronavirus outbreak and to provide relief to the affected.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 12:45 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Coronavirus. COVID-19 #Covid-19 #HDFC Group #PM-CARES fund

most popular

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.