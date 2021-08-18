MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Will 'come back with a bang', says HDFC Bank after RBI allows sourcing of new credit cards

"We will continue to engage with RBI and ensure compliance on all parameters," HDFC Bank said.

Moneycontrol News
August 18, 2021 / 11:16 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Bank on August 18 said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed the lender to source new credit cards.

"We wish to inform you that the RBI vide its letter dated August 17, 2021 has relaxed the restriction placed on sourcing of new credit cards. The Board of Directors of the Bank has taken note of the said RBI letter," the bank said in a BSE filing.

HDFC Bank said the restriction on new digital launches planned under Digital 2.0 will continue till further review by the central bank.

"We will continue to engage with RBI and ensure compliance on all parameters," HDFC Bank said.

In December 2020, the RBI had asked HDFC Bank to put all new digital launches and issuance of new credit cards on hold, following instances of outages in the internet banking / mobile banking/ payment utilities of the lender over the past two years.

Close

Related stories

In a separate statement to the media, HDFC Bank said strategies for its credit cards business will be rolled out in due course.

"As stated earlier, all the preparations and strategies that we have put in place to 'come back with a bang' on credit cards will be rolled out in the coming time," HDFC Bank said.

CNBC-TV18 reported that the RBI asked HDFC Bank to submit a board-approved letter of commitment towards continued compliance.

"The bank is required to submit a board-approved letter of commitment towards continued compliance and also to achieve full compliance with the remaining observations of RBI’s IT examination report. The restrictions lifted as above is conditional upon abiding by the letter of commitment furnished to RBI," the banking regulator said in the communication.

HDFC Bank's share price rose 3 percent in early trade on August 18 following the partial easing of the restrictions.

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #HDFC Bank #RBI
first published: Aug 18, 2021 09:23 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.