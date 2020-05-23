App
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 07:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Have a flight to catch on or after the 25th? Here's a check list to remember

The government has released a detailed SoP for passengers

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879

It must be a respite, especially for those stuck, and away from home, to finally be able to travel from May 25 when domestic flights resume.

Even as you pack your bags, here is a list of things that you should keep in mind. You surely want to avoid being turned back from the entry gate.

1. Where are you going? Check what the local government there has to say about fliers coming in. As per reports, five states have said they will quarantine passengers coming on domestic flights. Do you want to be quarantined for 14 days?

2. Where do you live? If you stay  in a containment zone, avoid travel. These are one of the conditions that the government has set. And it is also one of the things that a passenger has to declare upon arrival. You better not  lie!

3. Cold, fever, cough... check for  COVID-19 symptoms. If you have any of these, best would be to avoid travel.

4. Download Aarogya Setu app. You need to have the 'green' on it to get entry at the terminal.

5. Before you leave home, remember to get a tag for your luggage. You won't get any from the airport. Getting a print-out will be a tough task, given the lockdown. Best would be to get a thick paper, write out your name and PNR number and either stick it on luggage, or tie it with a string.

6. By the way, you have to web check-in. Remember, only one hand luggage, and one check-in bag are allowed. Travel light. You may not get a trolley to move the luggage.

7. Airport operators have specified the terminal that is open, and entry gates to be used according to the airline. Please check yours.

8. Keep your masks on. Gloves may not be mandatory, but it will be a good idea to keep one.

9. Things are not going to be the same at the terminal. Best to use e-wallets to pay. Seats would be few, with many of them marked with an X. Avoid these.

10. Unfortunately, none of the flights will serve food. And you can't carry your own. Best to catch a bite before you board.

Have a safe flight!

First Published on May 23, 2020 07:32 pm

