Gujarat govt cuts VAT on CNG, PNG prices by 10%

Gujarat government on October 17 announced that it has cut value-added tax (VAT) prices on compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) by 10 percent, announced Gujarat Minister Jitu Vaghani.

As per mypetrolprice.com, the average CNG price in Ahmedabad is Rs 83.9 today, Rs 82.16 in Gandhinagar and Rs 81.15 in Vadodra.

After reducing VAT on CNG, consumers will benefit from Rs 6 to 7 per kg, while in PNG consumers will benefit from Rs 5 to 6 per kg.

The development comes ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections scheduled to be held by end of this year. The Election Commission has already announced the dates for the Himachal Pradesh elections and the dates for Gujarat polls will also be announced soon.

On the other hand, the prices of CNG and cooking gas piped to household kitchens in the national capital on October 8 were hiked by Rs 3 each in step with rise in input natural gas prices.

This is the 14th increase in price since March 7. Rates were last increased by Rs 2 per kg on May 21. In all, the CNG price has risen by Rs 22.60 per kg during this period. Since April 2021, CNG prices have increased by Rs 35.21 per kg or 80 percent, according to data compiled by PTI.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for 149th consecutive day on Monday (October 17).