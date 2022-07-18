English
    GSFC shuts down urea-II plant for safety; to face production loss of 10,400 tons neem urea

    The estimated time required to prepare stand-by-urea reactor (XUR-102) for lining up after following all statutory checks will be 12 days.

    PTI
    July 18, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST
    Picture for representation

    Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals (GSFC) on July 18 said a leakage problem has forced the shut down of its urea-II plant in Gujarat. Considering the shut down and start-up sequence, a total of 13 days of production loss of around 10,400 tonnes of neem urea is envisaged, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    However, the Urea-I plant will continue to produce 320 tonnes per day during this period, it added.

    "Urea-II plant was operating normally at 105 per cent with Titanium MOC lined high pressure Urea Reactor (XUR-101) in service. On 16th July 2022 night shift, the leakage in the bottom thermo well of Urea Reactor (XUR-101) was noticed. The required actions of safe plant shut down were immediately taken," the regulatory filing said.

    The estimated time required to prepare stand-by-urea reactor (XUR-102) for lining up after following all statutory checks will be 12 days, subject to timely availability and passing through qualification tests of the special Welder, it said.

    GSFC’s units are located at Vadodara, Surat and Jamnagar. Besides urea, the company also manufactures di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and Caprolactam.
