    Greenko ties up with IIT Hyderabad to set up School of Sustainable Science, boost R&D in energy transition

    The school will be advancing knowledge in thrust areas such as climate change mitigation, energy transition, circular and regenerative economy, zero carbon processes, industrial ecology and net zero clusters, the company said.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 04, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST
    IIT Hyderabad

    Renewable energy firm Greenko has tied up with Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) to set up a School of Sustainable Science for further R&D in areas such as climate change, energy transition, decarbonisation and sustainable development.

    The Greenko School of Sustainable Science and Technology (GSSST) aims to plug the rising research, education, and skills gaps caused by the imperatives of sustainable development, the company said on July 4.

    “The school will be advancing knowledge in thrust areas like “climate change mitigation, AI and space technology, energy transition and industrial transformation, circular and regenerative economy, zero carbon processes, fuels…industrial ecology and net zero clusters,” said Greenko.

    GSSST will become operational by end of this year, and will also admit students to pursue masters and doctorate level degrees in 2023. The education offerings will be expanded thereafter, the company said.

    “India cannot just be a consuming nation. We have to innovate and establish our own models for achieving self-sufficiency as well as for furthering global welfare,” said education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

    Pradhan stressed that India is going to play a leading role in the “fourth industrial revolution and IIT Hyderabad will play a major role in building the brand India globally and in carving out a better and prosperous future.”

    “GSSST aims to be the knowledge and human resource powerhouse for driving decarbonisation & sustainable development and pursue twinning arrangements with globally reputed research and educational institutes,” said Anil Chalamalasetty, founder, chief executive, and managing director of Greenko Group.

    The company, however, did not divulge details of the funds required to set up the dedicated centre at IIT Hyderabad.
    Tags: #climate change #Energy transition #Greenko #IIT #IIT Hyderabad #sustainable development
    first published: Jul 4, 2022 02:29 pm
