English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the finale of Indian Family Business Awards today 7pm onwards on Moneycontrol. Click here
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Govt to launch open network for digital commerce in five cities today

    The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is an initiative of the government to promote an open platform for all aspects of the exchange of goods and services through electronic networks.

    PTI
    April 29, 2022 / 07:58 AM IST

    The commerce and industry ministry is all set to launch the pilot phase of open network for digital commerce on Friday, a senior official said.

    The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is an initiative of the government to promote an open platform for all aspects of the exchange of goods and services through electronic networks.

    It will be launched in five cities — Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Shillong and Coimbatore, the official said on Thursday.

    Dynamic pricing, inventory management and optimisation of delivery cost are the three important things in ONDC which will help reduce the cost of doing business for everybody, including retailers.

    ONDC has received its certificate of incorporation as a private sector led non-profit company on December 31, 2021.

    Close

    Related stories

    A number of established companies are already integrated with ONDC.

    The government has set up a nine-member advisory council, including Nandan Nilekani from Infosys and National Health Authority CEO R S Sharma, to ascertain steps required to design and accelerate adoption of ONDC.

    Through this platform, consumers can potentially discover any seller, product or service by using any ONDC-compatible application or platform, thus increasing freedom of choice for consumers.

    Also Read: How Nandan Nilekani is helping build an e-commerce platform to counter Amazon, Walmart-owned Flipkart

    So far only bigger players are able to take advantage of e-commerce and small people are still out of it.

    Anil Agrawal, additional secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, has earlier said that protocols under ONDC would standardise all operations like cataloguing, inventory management, order management and order fulfilment.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #India #Open Network for Digital Commerce
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 07:58 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.