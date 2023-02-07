English
    Govt panel to weigh need for separate competition law in digital markets

    The order by the MCA states that the committee is to review the existing provisions of the Competition Act, and if the rules under it are sufficient to “deal with the challenges that have emerged from the digital economy”

    Haripriya Suresh
    February 07, 2023 / 07:45 AM IST

    The Centre on February 6 constituted a 16-member committee chaired by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) Secretary Manoj Govil, to examine the “need for a separate law on competition in digital markets." This comes after a report by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance on the anti-competitive practices of Big Tech companies’ had suggested that the government consider and introduce such a law.

    The order by the MCA states that the committee is to review the existing provisions of the Competition Act, and if the rules under it are sufficient to “deal with the challenges that have emerged from the digital economy”.

    The Standing Committee report is focused on issues such as deep discounting and pricing, platform neutrality, search and ranking preferencing, advertising policies and more. The report recommended defining Big Tech companies as Systemically Important Digital Intermediaries (SIDIs) on the basis of their revenues, market capitalisation and end users.

    The report was met with resistance. The Asia Internet Coalition, an industry body representing companies such as Google, Twitter, and Meta termed the report as 'absolutist' and 'regressive', and said it was concerned that this may dampen digital innovation in India.