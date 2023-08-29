Govt cuts LPG price by Rs 200/cylinder in major relief for consumers ahead of festive season

The government has also approved 75 lakh additional Ujjwala connections, which will take total PM Ujjwala beneficiaries to 10.35 crores.

In what comes as a major relief for consumers ahead of the festive season, Union Cabinet on August 29 announced a reduction in prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for domestic use for all of 33 crore consumers.

As a Rakshabandhan, Onam gift to consumers, Union Minister Anurag Thakur in a Cabinet briefing announced the price cut of LPG cylinders under Ujjwala Scheme by Rs 200 per cylinder. With this, subsidy for Ujjwala beneficiaries now stands at Rs 400 per LPG cylinder. This cut in prices was earlier reported by CNBC Awaaz citing sources.

"All domestic consumers of LPG cylinders to get Rs 200 subsidy per cylinder. Further, users under PM Ujwala scheme will get this subsidy on top of existing subsidy," Thakur said.

Additional subsidy on LPG cylinders will come into effect from today, the minister added.

Moreover, the government also approved 75 lakh additional Ujjwala connections, which will take total PM Ujjwala beneficiaries to 10.35 crore. "The financial implication of additional subsidy of Rs 200 per LPG cylinder to be Rs 7,680 crores for 2023-24," Thakur added.

Talking about if the LPG price cut is related to the upcoming elections, Thakur said, "If we were to look at that (state elections), we would have done it (additional subsidy on LPG cylinders) much earlier. But even during that time, whatever the global conditions were – if you look at the Saudi CP (contract prices) prices, from April 2022 it went up 303 percent. But even at that time we gave some relief to the beneficiaries where only 63 percent hike was done. Rest, the Government of India compensated at the time. So it (today's decision) has got nothing to do with any elections. This has all got to do with the relief measures taken and the benefits to be given to 33 crore users."

Further, Cabinet approved 7.5 million new gas connections under Ujjwala scheme.

The government had reportedly been reviewing the under-recovery on the subsidy that was been provided to cooking gas, CNBC Awaaz had reported earlier.

LPG prices have not seen a cut for a while, even though the raw material prices cooled off from the highs seen recently. A formal announcement on this is expected shortly by oil marketing companies.

Shares of oil marketing companies like BPCL , HPCL cooled off from the day's highs soon after CNBC-Awaaz's report.

Currently, the price of domestic LPG, which is used in the kitchen for cooking purposes, is at Rs 1,103 per 14.2-kg cylinder in New Delhi. Domestic LPG rate was last changed on March 1, when it was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder.

The Union Budget 2023-24 had provisioned for Rs 30,000 crore as capital support to state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1 2016 to distribute 50 million LPG connections to women of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

