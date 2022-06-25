English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Govt notifies GST compensation cess extension until March 2026

    The imposition of GST compensation cess on certain goods and services had already been extended until March 2026 to make up for the borrowings and arrears of compensation paid to states in the last two financial years.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 25, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The government has notified the goods and services tax (GST) compensation cess extension to March 2026. Through a gazette notification on June 25, the finance ministry confirmed the period of extension.

    The imposition of GST compensation cess on certain goods and services had already been extended until March 2026 to make up for the borrowings and arrears of compensation paid to states in the last two financial years.

    Also Read: Extend GST compensation period for another 3 years: Congress to Centre

    To get the states on board prior-to the nationwide roll-out of the consumption-based tax that subsumed most state-level levies, the Centre had assured an annual GST revenue growth of 14 per cent for a period of five years to June 30, 2022 with any shortfall being met from the compensation cess fund.

    Now, the extension of the cess will help repay the special borrowings over the last two financial year. The states will not be paid the so-called GST compensation from July 1 this year. Some states have demanded an extension but the Centre is not in favour.

    Close
    The GST Council will meet in Chandigarh next week.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #goods and services gtax (GST) #gst cess extension #GST compensation #GST compensation cess
    first published: Jun 25, 2022 10:15 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.